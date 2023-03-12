Breaking News
You can track nullah-cleaning work in Mumbai this year as well
Mumbai: Two years after collapse, part of Dahisar bridge finally opens
Mumbai: COO of pharma firm held for smuggling ‘IS drug’
Mumbai: Woman dies after iron rod falls on her on Western Express Highway
Mumbai 1993 blasts: Time has passed, but the pain hasn’t
In Focus

Maharashtra: Six dead in car accident on Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana

The accident took place at 8am at Shivni Pisa village when the car, with 13 occupants, was on its way from Aurangabad to Shegaon, Buldhana Superintendent of Police Sarang Awhad told PTI

Priyanka Chopra, Jr NTR, others celebrate South Asian Excellence at Oscars

 12 March,2023 08:03 AM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Amitabh Bachchan lauds Satish Kaushik as 'most accomplished artist' in tribute

Amitabh Bachchan praised Satish Kaushik as ‘a delightful company’ and ‘a most accomplished artist’ in a tribute to the late actor-director

12 March,2023 01:31 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

The quake struck at a depth of 201 kilometres, at a latitude of 36.02 and a longitude of 70.58

12 March,2023 12:52 PM IST | Kabul | ANI
Lifestyle News
Love biryani? Mumbai chefs share easy hacks to make different types at home

Premium

A Pakistani contestant recently ordered biryani and took it on a cooking show. While the judges were surprised, she wanted credit for the effort. While ordering is always easier, Mid-day Online spoke to city chefs to understand the common misconceptions about the flavourful dish

12 March,2023 12:48 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
India vs Australia: Gill has his fill

Opener Shubman Gill scores maiden century at home to put India in commanding position on Day Three v Australia; Virat Kohli stays unbeaten on 59 at stumps in Ahmedabad

12 March,2023 09:19 AM IST | Ahmedabad | R Kaushik

