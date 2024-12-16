Breaking News
Explained: Why Maharashtra ATS intensified drive against illegal Bangladeshi migrants
All you need to know about the new ministers sworn in Devendra Fadnavis government
BEST bus accident: Govandi man crushed under a wet-lease bus
Indian Railways adds 267 general coaches for unreserved passengers on Central Railway and Western Railway
Mumbai: City's pedestrian subways are dark, flooded, and forgotten
Pornography case: ED questions actress Gehana Vashisht for third time

Actress Gehana Vashisht is currently under the agency's scanner in its money laundering probe linked to the making and distribution of pornography

Remembering tabla maestro Zakir Hussain through his iconic 'jugalbandis'

16 December,2024 10:36 AM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
PM Modi, Kareena Kapoor, Sonu Nigam & Big B mourn Zakir Hussain's demise

The news of Zakir Hussain's demise has come as a shock to the entire music world. Hussain was not just another figure in the industry but one of the most loved and celebrated tabla players in the world of music

16 December,2024 01:18 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Maharashtra winter session

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant tabled these supplementary demands, which are additional funds sought by the government over the budgetary allocations

16 December,2024 01:37 PM IST | Nagpur | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
The legendary Indian tabla player and composer passed away on December 15 leaving a void in hearts of many Indians and people around the world. In the music fraternity, Anoushka Shankar reacted to the news on Instagram calling it 'devastating'

16 December,2024 01:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Psychic Star sported the silks of Mr & Mrs Vijay Shirke who own her in partnership with Mrs Liane, wife of Bollywood filmmaker Milan Luthria, and Ms Ameeta Mehra

16 December,2024 02:03 PM IST | Mumbai | Prakash Gosavi

