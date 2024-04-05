Breaking News
Vistara to temporarily scale back its network
In a first, private school teachers summoned for election duty
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lakshadweep to witness triangular fight
Three die in 3 road mishaps in Navi Mumbai and Panvel
Rajasthan: Denied admission, woman delivers baby outside hospital; 3 doctors suspended
shot-button
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Mumbai: In a first, private school teachers summoned for election duty

MKVV International Vidyalaya School at Borivli doesn’t get govt aid or grant; teachers have been threatened with FIR if they don’t comply

Doordarshan announces screening of 'The Kerala Story', Kerala CM condemns

Doordarshan announces screening of 'The Kerala Story', Kerala CM condemns

05 April,2024 01:40 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe wedding: Read complete details of the quiet ceremony

Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe wedding: Read complete details of the quiet ceremony

Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe wedding: From designers to food to music, here's everything you need to know about the actress' quiet ceremony

05 April,2024 02:29 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Vistara to temporarily scale back its network

Vistara to temporarily scale back its network

Amid the recent resignations, the CEO met with the pilots to address ongoing flight disruptions, outlining plans to improve work-life balance

05 April,2024 05:40 AM IST | Mumbai | Prasun Choudhari
Lifestyle News
‘Drafting a living will safeguards your right to live and die with dignity’
World Health Day

Mid-Day Premium ‘Drafting a living will safeguards your right to live and die with dignity’

A living will promises autonomy of your own life, takes off a huge burden from your family members and doctors, and allows you to live your last days with dignity. If you haven’t drafted a living will already or are blissfully unaware of it, this World Health Day, let legal experts tell you what it is and why you should consider filing one

05 April,2024 09:40 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
IPL 2024: Nonchalant Narine a captain’s dream

Mid-Day Premium IPL 2024: Nonchalant Narine a captain’s dream

Sunil Narine seemed to be playing with Delhi like a cat keeping a half-dead mouse alive for its own share of entertainment

05 April,2024 11:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK