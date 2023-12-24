-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Content Services
However, when he turned up for the exchange on December 19, the duo grabbed the money and fled the scene
Anil Kapoor's initial years weren't as easy as one might assume for the son of well-known producer Surinder Kapoor. The actor stated that his father declared he would not assist Anil Kapoor in making it in the industry24 December,2023 08:56 AM IST | Mumbai
Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces24 December,2023 03:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Aparna Bose
As the season to be jolly draws closer, plum cakes and puddings are on everyone’s mind. Pick your favourite place for Christmas plum cakes with our curated list of bakeries across Mumbai. For those who like it eggless, head to the baking recipe towards the end24 December,2023 06:53 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Aus reach 233-5 in response to India’s 406 with Tahlia McGrath coming good again in one-off Test at Wankhede; hosts enjoy dominance despite visitors’ gritty display24 December,2023 07:10 AM IST | Mumbai | G Krishnan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT