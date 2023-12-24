Breaking News
Over 1,000 cases of child malnutrition identified in Thane district, say officials
Mumbai: BMC’s bid for cleaner nullahs sparks debate
Mumbai: Policemen don disguises to nab robbers
Sharad Pawar praises Adani for financially aiding building of tech centre in Baramati
BJP to target 50 pc vote share in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, cluster meetings to start after Jan 15
In Focus

Mumbai: Policemen don disguises to nab robbers

However, when he turned up for the exchange on December 19, the duo grabbed the money and fled the scene

Dunki box office collection day 3: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer sees Saturday jump

24 December,2023 10:19 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Anil Kapoor reveals father Surinder Kapoor did not help him early in career

Anil Kapoor's initial years weren't as easy as one might assume for the son of well-known producer Surinder Kapoor. The actor stated that his father declared he would not assist Anil Kapoor in making it in the industry

24 December,2023 08:56 AM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Weekly horoscope: Check astrological predictions for all zodiac signs

Horoscope today - Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we have you covered. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Cancer, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces

24 December,2023 03:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Aparna Bose
Lifestyle News
Top plum cake picks for Christmas 2023 in Mumbai

As the season to be jolly draws closer, plum cakes and puddings are on everyone’s mind. Pick your favourite place for Christmas plum cakes with our curated list of bakeries across Mumbai. For those who like it eggless, head to the baking recipe towards the end

24 December,2023 06:53 PM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
'Tough' cricket on show

Aus reach 233-5 in response to India’s 406 with Tahlia McGrath coming good again in one-off Test at Wankhede; hosts enjoy dominance despite visitors’ gritty display

24 December,2023 07:10 AM IST | Mumbai | G Krishnan

Trending News:


