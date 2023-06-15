Breaking News
Cyclone Biparjoy: 'All armed forces on standby for relief operation'
Mumbai: Lake levels in seven reservoirs that supply water at 8.90 pc
Maharashtra: One more held for death threats to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, his MLA brother
Mumbai: Drones and other flying objects banned in city till July 16, police prohibitory issues orders
No Honking Day: 2,116 motorists booked by Mumbai Traffic Police in one day
Mumbai: Two arrested by ANC with 570 cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.85 lakh

One of the accused hails from Pali, Rajasthan, while the other is from a remote area of Pattamadai in Trinavelli district, Tamil Nadu, an official said from the ANC of the Mumbai Police said

15 June,2023 07:02 PM IST | Mumbai
Kandahar movie review: The script by Michelle LaFortune basically recycles elements and ingredients from several other recent movies (including the Gerard Butler starer ‘Plane’)

15 June,2023 05:28 PM IST | mumbai | Johnson Thomas
Former Maharashtra MLA Ashish Deshmukh from Nagpur will be joining the Bharatiya Janta Party on June 18, a source close to him told PTI

15 June,2023 04:29 PM IST | Nagpur | mid-day online correspondent
Queer artist liactuallee explores alternate worlds with crochet and embroidery
Mid-Day Premium Queer artist liactuallee explores alternate worlds with crochet and embroidery

In their latest series of artworks on exhibition at Method Art Gallery in Bandra, the artist showcases a unique world of colourful organisms taking over the world. In an interview with Mid-day Online, liactuallee delves into her new work, their significance and how art plays a huge role for the LGBTQIA+ community

15 June,2023 09:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
It was a hard-fought battle between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen but the former bagged the crucial moments with his calmness and experience to prevail over the youngster in the match that lasted 45 minutes

15 June,2023 07:19 PM IST | Jakarta | mid-day online correspondent

