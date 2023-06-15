- Latest News
One of the accused hails from Pali, Rajasthan, while the other is from a remote area of Pattamadai in Trinavelli district, Tamil Nadu, an official said from the ANC of the Mumbai Police said
Kandahar movie review: The script by Michelle LaFortune basically recycles elements and ingredients from several other recent movies (including the Gerard Butler starer ‘Plane’)15 June,2023 05:28 PM IST | mumbai | Johnson Thomas
Former Maharashtra MLA Ashish Deshmukh from Nagpur will be joining the Bharatiya Janta Party on June 18, a source close to him told PTI15 June,2023 04:29 PM IST | Nagpur | mid-day online correspondent
In their latest series of artworks on exhibition at Method Art Gallery in Bandra, the artist showcases a unique world of colourful organisms taking over the world. In an interview with Mid-day Online, liactuallee delves into her new work, their significance and how art plays a huge role for the LGBTQIA+ community15 June,2023 09:16 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
It was a hard-fought battle between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen but the former bagged the crucial moments with his calmness and experience to prevail over the youngster in the match that lasted 45 minutes15 June,2023 07:19 PM IST | Jakarta | mid-day online correspondent
