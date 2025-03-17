Breaking News
Removal of Aurangzeb's grave won't serve any purpose: Athawale
One killed, another injured in hit-and-run; cops launch manhunt to nab driver
Domestic help raped by employer in Goregaon, accused on the run
Pune: 60 injured in bee attack at Shivneri Fort
Country's infra should be developed on par with international standards: Gadkari
shot-button
E-paper

In Focus

Shiv Sena, NCP announce one candidate each for Maharashtra Council bypolls

While the Shiv Sena has nominated Chandrakant Raghuvanshi, a prominent party worker from Nandurbar district, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's NCP has fielded Sanjay Khodke, whose wife had won the 2024 state assembly election

Did BTS’ Jungkook attend aespa's Seoul concert? ARMY spots K-pop idol - see pic

Did BTS’ Jungkook attend aespa's Seoul concert? ARMY spots K-pop idol - see pic

17 March,2025 01:15 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Celebrity Life News
FIR against Orry for consuming alcohol near Vaishno Devi in Katra

FIR against Orry for consuming alcohol near Vaishno Devi in Katra

Orhan Awatramani (ORRY) is among several individuals named in an FIR lodged on March 15 by Katra police for allegedly consuming alcohol at a hotel in Katra

17 March,2025 11:57 AM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Mumbai
Political meddling stifling dog birth control programme in Mumbai: Activists

Political meddling stifling dog birth control programme in Mumbai: Activists

They have written to CM Fadnavis, highlighting how the allegedly botched tendering systems have led to an increase in stray population and dog bite instances in Mumbai and across India

17 March,2025 09:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
Mumbai Guide News
Planning your summer vacation? Here's why you should visit Andaman Islands

Planning your summer vacation? Here's why you should visit Andaman Islands

This summer, ditch the usual getaways and head to the Andaman Islands for an underrated tropical escape that’s just a four-hour flight away from Mumbai

17 March,2025 09:27 AM IST | Mumbai | Anindita Paul
Sports News
We took calculated risks and it paid off: MI skipper Harmanpreet

We took calculated risks and it paid off: MI skipper Harmanpreet

They [bowlers] had that belief they could give us breakthroughs in the Powerplay

17 March,2025 07:53 AM IST | Mumbai | PTI

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK