Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde steps in to halt ‘dadagiri’ of housing society committee
Stress and heart attack quietly killing Mumbai’s policemen
BMC is back to its favourite pastime—re-digging up Mumbai!
Mumbai: Woman booking hospital appointment online loses Rs 18 lakh
Mumbai: Work on undersea tunnel for bullet train to start soon
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

Mumbai: Amid Covid surge, BMC makes masks mandatory in hospitals from Tuesday

The Covid-19 virus infection has surged once again in various parts of the country and the number of patients has also increased in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation limits in the past few days, a statement released by the civic body said

National Siblings Day: From Janhvi, Khushi to Sara, Ibrahim, duos of B-Town

10 April,2023 05:08 PM IST | Dhruv Sharma
Entertainment News
'Bring it on' says Salman Khan in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' trailer, watch!

The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released today in a grand event attended by other stars of the film including Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati and Shehnaaz Gill

10 April,2023 06:51 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Kashmir's tourism will increase once Zojila Tunnel is built: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha visit Zojila Tunnel to inspect the ongoing work

10 April,2023 02:16 PM IST | Srinagar | ANI
Lifestyle News
Mango curd rice? 6 unique recipes for savoury dishes to make with mangoes

While many people use mangoes to make desserts, there are many communities in India that use the fruit abundantly as a part of their savoury dishes. From adding flavour to a simple salad to making curries stand out, chefs across India share easy Indian and global recipes that people can follow to make and enjoy the fruit this season

10 April,2023 07:36 PM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
In search of first win, DC and MI hope local talent delivers

Both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be expecting a lot more from their local talent as they search for their maiden victory in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday

10 April,2023 05:11 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI

