| Kolkata | mid-day online correspondent 19 August,2024 12:45 PM IST

CBI officers for the fourth consecutive day on Monday questioned the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh, in the Kolkata rape-murder case. Ghosh was asked to specify his role after getting the news of the death of the doctor, who he had contacted, and why he made her parents wait for nearly three hours, an official said