Breaking News
Bharat-Pakistan Bordercha Raja idol travels from Mumbai to Jammu and Kashmir for soldiers to celebrate Ganesh festival
City records 1173 mm rain in August, breaks annual average
Bhayandar residents booked after clash with civic staff
NAB Mumbai protests new competitive exam guidelines for visually impaired
Maratha activists stream into Mumbai; heavy police bandobast at Airoli
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Levels

In Focus

Maratha quota protest: Supporters of Jarange accused of theft at Fort shop

The shop, located on Dadaji Street in the Fort area of South Mumbai, under the jurisdiction of Mata Ramabai Marg Police Station, was allegedly targeted by some youngsters who had joined the agitation

Have you heard? Diljit Dosanjh exits No Entry 2 once again

Have you heard? Diljit Dosanjh exits No Entry 2 once again

01 September,2025 08:40 AM IST | Mumbai | The Hitlist Team
Entertainment News
Bhuvan Bam opens up about his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Kuku Ki Kundali

Bhuvan Bam opens up about his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Kuku Ki Kundali

Making his Bollywood debut with Kuku Ki Kundali, YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam gets candid, saying bagging a Karan Johar production feels surreal as well as scary. The film is backed by Dharma Production and also stars Wamiqa Gabbi

01 September,2025 08:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Priyanka Sharma
Mumbai
Pune: Repeat offender attacks police with knife, shot dead in retaliation

Pune: Repeat offender attacks police with knife, shot dead in retaliation

The violent assault forced one of the injured constables to open fire in self-defence, hitting the accused. He was rushed to a local hospital but was declared dead on arrival

01 September,2025 11:00 AM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon
Mumbai Guide News
Koli Bhasha Divas: Learn more about the language through this unique initiative
mid-day exclusive

Koli Bhasha Divas: Learn more about the language through this unique initiative

Today, on Koli Bhasha Divas (September 1), artists and researchers Parag and Kadambari Koli-Tandel reveal their four-year-project to document the slowly fading Koli language in the first dictionary of the language

01 September,2025 09:46 AM IST | Mumbai | Shriram Iyengar
News
US: 17 injured as multi-vehicle collision shuts expressway

US: 17 injured as multi-vehicle collision shuts expressway

None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening after the crash along Interstate 20 involving two tractor-trailers and six passenger vehicles, Lindale, Texas, officials said

01 September,2025 07:56 AM IST | Lindale (US) | Agencies

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK