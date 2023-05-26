Breaking News
1,000 buildings ignored warning in Ulhasnagar
Mumbai: No ‘help’ for nullah desilting complaints yet
Thane Mental Hospital Row: Human Rights body orders probe
After LLB, varsity delays LLM results
Patwardhan Park Row: Parking lot tender submission date extended for sixth time
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai Crime: 29-year-old man beaten to death on suspicion of theft, 5 held

Lahane, who is the brother of a police officer, died in police custody after he was taken to the police station. The police have registered a case under sections 304 (2), 143, 144, 147, 148, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway

It's a wrap for Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha’

26 May,2023 09:24 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Kareena Kapoor Khan to attend Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix

Kareena to attend F1 Monaco Grand Prix; joins global stars Bieber, Ronaldo who have graced the races in the past

26 May,2023 06:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Mohar Basu
News
Desecration of monuments should not be tolerated

There were around 250 fallen soldier’s symbolic memorial stones in the fort but only 150 are visible today while others are damaged and destroyed, claim archaeologists

26 May,2023 07:55 AM IST | Mumbai | The Editorial
Lifestyle News
Gen Z Beauty Edit: A guide on how dermal fillers and facial contours work

Mid-Day Premium Gen Z Beauty Edit: A guide on how dermal fillers and facial contours work

With sculpted looks hijacking universal beauty standards, more of Gen Z and millennials are seeking higher cheekbones, hollow mid-cheeks and a longer chin. Cosmetologist breaks down what exactly are fillers and how to approach them in an informed manner

26 May,2023 09:50 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Eighth week of IPL: Fifer for Madhwal; three centuries in a single day

mid-day.com looks at the performances that made headlines in the eighth week of the cash-rich T20 league

26 May,2023 09:36 AM IST | Mumbai | Rohan Koli

