MVA to face floor test: I am quitting as Maharashtra Chief Minister, says Uddhav Thackeray
HC asks NIA to file affidavit detailing status of 2008 Malegaon blast trial
Security beefed up at Goa airport and hotel ahead of arrival of rebel Sena MLAs
Maharashtra logs 3,957 Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities
Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv

Thackeray resigns ahead of floor test, Maha Assembly special session cancelled

Uddhav Thackeray seemed consigned to his fate and resigned on June 29 before his opponents could call a floor test

Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra CM, says he will rebuild Sena

Ananth Mahadevan: Kajol is still the effortless actor she was

When Shah Rukh Khan watched Gauri Khan on the ramp from the audience
Accompanying Gauri Khan were Namrata Shirodkar and Sangeeta Bijlani. The picture was shared by Gauri on her Instagram account

30 June,2022 08:31 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Kurla building collapse: BMC yet to move survivors to shelters

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday said that a total of 19 people were killed and 15 sustained injuries in the building collapse

30 June,2022 08:19 AM IST | Mumbai | Sameer Surve
Get your skin monsoon ready with these expert tips

With the advent of monsoon, come skincare issues. If your skin is sensitive to the humid weather, here are some expert tips to help you get by

30 June,2022 10:32 AM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
Badshah becomes co-owner of Mumbai team in inaugural Ultimate Kho Kho tournament

"My mother used to play Kho-Kho during her college days and this ground-rooted game is very close to my heart. This nostalgic and personal connection triggered me to be part of Ultimate Kho Kho," said Badshah

30 June,2022 10:11 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

