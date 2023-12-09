Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Make AC train fares same as first class’
Mumbai: Super 6 take small step towards big change
Maharashtra: 1930 cybercrime helpline recovered Rs 55-cr this year
Mumbai: BMC missing daily target to wash 650 km of roads
Mumbai: Newborn girl found dead at Sion hospital; police investigate suspected infanticide
Mumbai: Two arrested for pushing 12-year-old into flesh trade
City News

In Focus

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in six-storey building in Goregaon

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire broke out at 11.02 am in the Asmi Industrial estate located near Mrunal Tai Gore bridge in Goregaon (West)

Bobby Deol opens up on Bollywood debut of his sons Aryamann and Dharam

09 December,2023 09:22 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan celebrates 81st birthday with family, watch

Salman Khan's mother Salma Khan turned 81 on Friday. Her son-in-law Atul Agnihotri shared a video from her birthday celebration

09 December,2023 10:02 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: Expert panel finally checks Malabar Hill reservoir

Citizens’ representative says 135-yr-old tank seems to be in excellent condition

09 December,2023 07:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Prajakta Kasale
Lifestyle News
Leaking while sneezing? Experts suggest Kegel's to strengthen pelvic muscles

Kegel refers to clench-and-release exercises meant to strengthen pelvic muscles. They play a crucial role in firming up the uterus, bladder, small intestine and rectum to prevent pelvic floor dysfunction

09 December,2023 09:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
IND vs SA T20Is: Players to score most runs
IN PHOTOS

As the three-match T20I series between India and South Africa is just one day away, here is the list of active players to score the most runs (Pic: AFP/File Pic)

09 December,2023 12:10 PM IST | Sujay Shivalkar

Trending News:


