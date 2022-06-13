In Focus
Mumbai: Yoga teacher held for sodomising 12-year-old student13 June,2022 08:29 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan The accused was produced in court and remanded in police custody till June 16
Chiranjeevi lends voice to Telugu version of Brahmastra part one: Shiva trailer. Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' mints Rs. 171.17 crore at the box-office; shows his growing might as star. Huma Qureshi: They complimented me for doing it with conviction.13 June,2022 05:40 PM IST
As per section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), a charge sheet in a case ought to be filed within 60 days from the arrest of an accused. If this was not done, then the accused can seek default bail13 June,2022 09:11 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
When one experiences a burnout, it is important to work towards managing it. It is crucial to take preventive steps to come out of it, as soon as possible to avoid adverse effects and taking mindful breaks is a good way to start13 June,2022 06:41 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Across the 3 ODI's Pakistan never stuck with one lineup. Moreover, they also made sure to keep the men in maroon guessing by shuffling their batting order during the games13 June,2022 12:15 PM IST | Multan | mid-day online correspondent