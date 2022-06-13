×
Mumbai: Yoga teacher held for sodomising 12-year-old student
The accused was produced in court and remanded in police custody till June 16

Prophet remarks row: 333 arrested in Uttar Pradesh for June 10 violence
These pictures of BTS will give you a sneak peek into their journey
Chiranjeevi voices 'Brahmastra' trailer, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at Rs. 171.17 crore

Chiranjeevi lends voice to Telugu version of Brahmastra part one: Shiva trailer. Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' mints Rs. 171.17 crore at the box-office; shows his growing might as star. Huma Qureshi: They complimented me for doing it with conviction.

13 June,2022 05:40 PM IST
Mumbai
CBI opposes default bail pleas of Deshmukh, his former aide in corruption case

As per section 173 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), a charge sheet in a case ought to be filed within 60 days from the arrest of an accused. If this was not done, then the accused can seek default bail

13 June,2022 09:11 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Here's how you can prevent a burnout

When one experiences a burnout, it is important to work towards managing it. It is crucial to take preventive steps to come out of it, as soon as possible to avoid adverse effects and taking mindful breaks is a good way to start

13 June,2022 06:41 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
PAK vs WI: Babar suggests, "different combinations" was key to series whitewash

Across the 3 ODI's Pakistan never stuck with one lineup. Moreover, they also made sure to keep the men in maroon guessing by shuffling their batting order during the games

13 June,2022 12:15 PM IST | Multan | mid-day online correspondent

