Lalbaug murder case: ‘Injury marks all over body, signs of strangulation’
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases rising, screening ordered, but no test kits
Patra Chawl scam case: ED attaches Goa plots of developers
Mumbai Crime: Sextortionists dupe 80-year-old broker of almost Rs 8L; 3 booked
Mumbai: FIR filed against 15 after vessel enters prohibited area
Mumbai reports 218 new cases of Covid-19, active tally at 1,162

No death was reported on April 4, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,747, it said

Birthday Special! Dripping in gold, Rashmika Mandanna's NMACC look

04 April,2023 03:47 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' gets over one million footfalls in 164 days in Japan

Filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' has got over 1 million footfalls in Japan and is reportedly the first Indian film to do so in the country

04 April,2023 05:24 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Thane: Woman out on morning walk injured as speeding car hits her

The incident took place on Monday, a fortnight after a tech firm CEO died after being hit by a speeding car during her morning walk in Worli area of neighbouring Mumbai

04 April,2023 12:57 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Lifestyle News
Jackfruit shawarma? Here are unique recipes to make from the summer fruit

Preheat the oil to fry the pakodas on a medium flame. Then in another bowl, mix the chickpea and rice flour with the salt and water to make a thick paste

04 April,2023 03:54 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
CWG champion Sanjita Chanu handed 4-year ban by NADA for failing dope test

The two-time Commonwealth Games champion had tested positive for an anabolic steroid, Drostanolone Metabolite, that features in the World Anti-doping Agency's (WADA) prohibited list

04 April,2023 05:04 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

