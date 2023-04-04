- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- IPL
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mid-Day Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Brand Connect
No death was reported on April 4, the death toll remained unchanged at 19,747, it said
Filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' has got over 1 million footfalls in Japan and is reportedly the first Indian film to do so in the country04 April,2023 05:24 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The incident took place on Monday, a fortnight after a tech firm CEO died after being hit by a speeding car during her morning walk in Worli area of neighbouring Mumbai04 April,2023 12:57 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Preheat the oil to fry the pakodas on a medium flame. Then in another bowl, mix the chickpea and rice flour with the salt and water to make a thick paste04 April,2023 03:54 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
The two-time Commonwealth Games champion had tested positive for an anabolic steroid, Drostanolone Metabolite, that features in the World Anti-doping Agency's (WADA) prohibited list04 April,2023 05:04 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
ADVERTISEMENT