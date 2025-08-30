-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Celebrity Life
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Business
- Videos
- Events
While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had designated GT Hospital as the primary centre for morcha-related medical emergencies, policemen also took a few patients to St George Hospital for quicker treatment
Days after a crew member on the sets of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 was assaulted, the man accused of the act has now been arrested. The incident occurred in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh30 August,2025 11:40 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
President Donald Trump revoked Kamala Harris' Secret Service protection on Thursday, according to a copy of a letter. "The Vice President is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety," the adviser said30 August,2025 12:50 PM IST | Washington, DC | ANI
Scientists discovered that people gain more weight on an ultra-processed diet compared to a minimally processed diet, even when they eat the same number of calories30 August,2025 12:18 PM IST | Mumbai | IANS
The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled Friday that Trump went too far when he declared national emergencies to justify imposing sweeping import taxes on almost every country on earth30 August,2025 11:46 AM IST | Mumbai | AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT