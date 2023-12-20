-
- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Content Services
Police investigate drug consumption suspicions, and samples are sent for forensic analysis
Shah Rukh Khan began the year on a high note with the blockbuster film 'Pathaan' which set the momentum at the box office in India. Now the actor is set to close the year with a feel-good film in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'20 December,2023 08:18 AM IST | Mumbai
With barely a month for their examinations, students of LLB courses of Mumbai University are worried by the lack of textbook for the subject Labour Law And Industrial Relations-Code 120 December,2023 07:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon
Residents of the Khotachiwadi open up about Christmas celebrations and how they have evolved over time. Andre Baptista, Willy Black and James Ferreira recount tales of history, changing landscape of the wadi and the need to preserve heritage sites20 December,2023 09:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
And Kolkata Knight Riders’s head coach Chandrakant Pandit insists Starc is worth Rs 24.75cr; fellow Aussies Pat Cummins (Rs 20.50cr) and Travis Head (Rs 6.8cr) also emerge talk of IPL player auction after being bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad20 December,2023 07:02 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT