Mumbai experienced its coldest night of the season on November 29, with temperatures dropping to 16.5°C. Other parts of Maharashtra, including Pune and Jeur, recorded significant dips as cold northern winds brought a chill across the state
For the track Winter Ahead, which exudes jazz vibes, BTS member V has collaborated with Park Hyo Shin and features Aida, a model who plays the female lead in the music video29 November,2024 01:32 PM IST | Mumbai
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticised Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, alleging Maharashtra’s governance is now controlled by Delhi under Modi and Shah. He mocked the leaders for abandoning self-respect and expressed doubts about recent electoral victories, attributing them to EVM manipulation29 November,2024 12:30 PM IST | Mumbai
British musician Ed Sheeran is bringing his Mathematics Tour back to India in 2025 with performances planned in six cities, the organisers announced on Friday29 November,2024 01:01 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Marnus Labuschagne's form came under surveillance as he has not been able to score a century since July last year against England. This year, Marnus Labuschagne has scored just 245 runs in six Test matches. With an average of 24.50, he has two half-centuries29 November,2024 01:28 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
