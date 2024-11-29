Breaking News
Borivli hawkers’ menace: Mr. Commissioner, how are you going to reclaim this road?, asks State Human Rights Commission
Mid-Day Investigation: Hit hard in Mumbai, dating app scam moves to Thane
Mumbai: BJP opposes Urdu study centre in Byculla, wants to use the building for ITI instead
Dadar railway station bridges rerouted for crowd management, check details
Nalasopara demolition will leave around 6,000 people homeless
shot-button
E-paper

In Focus

Mumbai records coldest night of the season; mercury drops to 16.5°C

Mumbai experienced its coldest night of the season on November 29, with temperatures dropping to 16.5°C. Other parts of Maharashtra, including Pune and Jeur, recorded significant dips as cold northern winds brought a chill across the state

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s pre-wedding festivities begin with haldi

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya’s pre-wedding festivities begin with haldi

29 November,2024 02:15 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
BTS ARMY decodes V aka Kim Taehyung’s thrilling Winter Ahead music video

BTS ARMY decodes V aka Kim Taehyung’s thrilling Winter Ahead music video

For the track Winter Ahead, which exudes jazz vibes, BTS member V has collaborated with Park Hyo Shin and features Aida, a model who plays the female lead in the music video

29 November,2024 01:32 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai

"They spoke of self-respect, now they bow to Delhi": Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut criticised Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, alleging Maharashtra’s governance is now controlled by Delhi under Modi and Shah. He mocked the leaders for abandoning self-respect and expressed doubts about recent electoral victories, attributing them to EVM manipulation

29 November,2024 12:30 PM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
Ed Sheeran coming to India in 2025; announces biggest-ever tour in the country

Ed Sheeran coming to India in 2025; announces biggest-ever tour in the country

British musician Ed Sheeran is bringing his Mathematics Tour back to India in 2025 with performances planned in six cities, the organisers announced on Friday

29 November,2024 01:01 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News

"Biggest difference is just Marnus's intent to score": Former Australian player

Marnus Labuschagne's form came under surveillance as he has not been able to score a century since July last year against England. This year, Marnus Labuschagne has scored just 245 runs in six Test matches. With an average of 24.50, he has two half-centuries

29 November,2024 01:28 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK