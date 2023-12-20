-
Two conmen sold him a bunch of paintings by ‘famous artists’ at throwaway prices
Dunki vs Salaar: Venkatesh chose to book a ticket for Dunki and share it on social media, which invited criticism from Prabhas' fans20 December,2023 12:31 PM IST | Hyderabad | mid-day online correspondent
If you are a chai lover who loves to make sipping tea a splendid affair, we bring you recipes of delectable and unique snacking to pair with tea20 December,2023 10:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
And Kolkata Knight Riders’s head coach Chandrakant Pandit insists Starc is worth Rs 24.75cr; fellow Aussies Pat Cummins (Rs 20.50cr) and Travis Head (Rs 6.8cr) also emerge talk of IPL player auction after being bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad20 December,2023 07:02 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure
Bandra, as known by many, remains to be the top spot for Christmas shopping in Mumbai. However, if you are looking to try out some new shopping places this year, here is a curated list of spots that won’t disappoint you17 December,2023 07:30 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
