Mumbai

| Mumbai | Asif Rizvi 11 March,2025 02:03 PM IST

In the preventive order, the police stated, "Whereas Holi, Dhulivandan and Rang Panchami Festival will be celebrated from 12th March 2025 to 18th March 2025 and acts of sprinkling coloured water indiscriminately and obscene utterances in public places are likely to lead to communal tension and breach of public peace"