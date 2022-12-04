×
Mumbai: Hawker licences will have to wait until new policy
Maharashtra: Government plans ‘two books in one’ strategy to reduce bag weight
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Malad Tower; one injured
Mumbai: South Korean live-streamer records statement before judge in court
Mumbai Crime: Online research for toxic elements hint at planned murder of Santacruz businessman, say cops

Mumbai: Hawker licences will have to wait until new policy

Work is on to select town vending committee that will prepare policy for hawkers in city, say officials

Five accused of killing gangster Raju Theht nabbed in Rajasthan

Bharat Jodo Yatra to reach Srinagar around January 26: Jairam Ramesh

Happy birthday Jin! Here's how BTS's eldest member celebrated with fans

Jin turns 30 today

04 December,2022 03:58 PM IST | South Korea | mid-day online correspondent
Twin sisters from Mumbai marry same man in Solapur

Videos of the wedding that took place in Malshiras tehsil on Friday have gone viral on social media

04 December,2022 04:04 PM IST | Solapur | PTI
Here’s a weekly roundup of mid-day.com’s top features

From busting myths about vegan diets to expert skincare tips, it has been an interesting mix of features this week. We have curated a list of our top stories for your Sunday reading

04 December,2022 03:07 PM IST | Mumbai
FIFA World Cup 2022: Australia coach Graham Arnold doffs his hat to Lionel Messi
Messi’s 35th minute strike in his 1000th career game gave Argentina a 1-0 lead before Julia Alvarez doubled the lead in the 57th minute

04 December,2022 03:10 PM IST | Doha | Ashwin Ferro



