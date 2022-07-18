In Focus
54 pc of malaria cases in Parel among migrated patients livings on footpaths18 July,2022 04:34 PM IST | Mumbai | Anagha Sawant 'This is the first time that so many cases were found among the migrated patients living outside the hospitals’ footpath. Earlier, it would be hardly two to three migrated patients getting diagnosed from the footpaths,' says BMC official
Kareena is currently in Ponte Vecchio in Italy. On Sunday she posted a few photos on her Instagram stories. Dressed in a comfortable yet cool pink and white hoodie co-ord set, Bebo looked fresh as she posed for the camera18 July,2022 01:52 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
It will be Shinde's second visit to the national capital since taking oath of office here on June 3018 July,2022 06:39 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
The United Nations observes July 18 as the International Mandela Day to mark the birth anniversary of anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela and to remember his work against racial oppression and in leading the movement towards human rights and social justice in an unequal society18 July,2022 02:33 PM IST
Stokes will play his last ODI against South Africa at his home ground in Durham on July 1918 July,2022 06:01 PM IST | London | PTI