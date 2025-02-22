Breaking News
Celebrity Life News
Rakhi Sawant reacts to police summons in India's Got Latent controversy

Rakhi Sawant has been asked to appear before the Cyber Cell on February 24 to record her statements in connection with her appearance on India's Got Latent

22 February,2025 08:25 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Maharashtra SSC exam panic over fake paper leak

Board dismisses Jalna, Yavatmal rumours; warns of strict action

22 February,2025 08:07 AM IST | Mumbai | Dipti Singh
Mumbai Guide News
Bickram Ghosh, Taufiq Qureshi on their new album 'RamTa', and musical journeys

In a friendship of over three decades, veteran percussionists Bickram Ghosh and Taufiq Qureshi finally put together their first collaborative album, RamTa. We speak to the duo about their adventures with percussion, life and learnings

22 February,2025 09:08 AM IST | Mumbai | Shriram Iyengar
Sports News
'When I was on crutches, I feared my career was over’: Shami

“I thought my international career was over and I would never get another opportunity to represent my country,” Shami said at the post-match media conference

22 February,2025 08:31 AM IST | Dubai | Santosh Suri

