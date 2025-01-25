-
Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam dismisses all speculations regarding the stabbing of actor Saif Ali Khan, lauds the police's swift action and investigation. The police custody of the accused has been extended.
Without naming the film, Shahid Kapoor shared, “This happened right before Kabir Singh. I don’t want to get into specifics, but I was made to feel like I am lesser"25 January,2025 02:48 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
According to the city development department, out of 317 construction sites required to implement dust pollution control measures, punitive action was taken at 182 sites for non-compliance, resulting in a total fine of Rs 9.25 lakh imposed on violators25 January,2025 12:57 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
The band will perform two shows in the city, with the second one being live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar25 January,2025 01:21 PM IST | Ahmedabad | mid-day online correspondent
Ricky Ponting also said that the move to lead Travis Head to open the innings for the side will be suitable for the left-hander as he will smash the speedsters before the spin attack comes in. But at the same time, it is important to give Sam Konstas the required experience so that he can be a long-term opening batsman25 January,2025 03:27 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
