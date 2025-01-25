Breaking News
Maharashtra minister dismisses speculations in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam dismisses all speculations regarding the stabbing of actor Saif Ali Khan, lauds the police's swift action and investigation. The police custody of the accused has been extended.

Sky Force Box Office: Akshay & Veer's film make double-digit collection on day 1

25 January,2025 04:01 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
'I was made to feel lesser': Did Shahid Kapoor take a dig at Padmaavat? '

Without naming the film, Shahid Kapoor shared, “This happened right before Kabir Singh. I don’t want to get into specifics, but I was made to feel like I am lesser"

25 January,2025 02:48 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Thane civic body halts construction at 7 sites for violating pollution norms

According to the city development department, out of 317 construction sites required to implement dust pollution control measures, punitive action was taken at 182 sites for non-compliance, resulting in a total fine of Rs 9.25 lakh imposed on violators

25 January,2025 12:57 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: Check dates, timings, essential guidelines and more

The band will perform two shows in the city, with the second one being live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar

25 January,2025 01:21 PM IST | Ahmedabad | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
Ricky Ponting wants Australia to stick with Sam Konstas during Sri Lanka tour

Ricky Ponting also said that the move to lead Travis Head to open the innings for the side will be suitable for the left-hander as he will smash the speedsters before the spin attack comes in. But at the same time, it is important to give Sam Konstas the required experience so that he can be a long-term opening batsman

25 January,2025 03:27 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

