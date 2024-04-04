Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Won’t succumb to pressure, says Amol Kirtikar
Exclusive: RoRo could damage protected Vasai fort
Navi Mumbai: Why veteran cop turned kidnapper
Mumbai: Digital fines won’t curb corruption, say citizens
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Eknath Shinde drops two MPs including party’s seniormost
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

In Focus

Mumbai: Digital fines won’t curb corruption, say citizens

As clean-up marshals return, new technology sparks debate with some saying marshals could just accept cash to turn a blind eye

Rashmika Mandanna to celebrate birthday with Vijay Deverakonda in UAE?

04 April,2024 12:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
‘No Entry’ 2: Manushi Chhillar to join cast along with Shraddha and Kriti?

No Entry 2: The makers of the film have plans to rope in an entirely new cast for the sequel. According to reports, the film will see 10 heroines

04 April,2024 12:31 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
21 Vistara pilots resign amid pay dispute

Pilots are protesting against reduced fixed compensation and additional flying-linked incentives with conditions

04 April,2024 07:13 AM IST | Mumbai | Prasun Choudhari
Lifestyle News
Death by suicide after 1st period: Why menstruation education is important

Mid-Day Premium Death by suicide after 1st period: Why menstruation education is important

In the wake of the recent incident of a 14-year-old girl dying by suicide due to stress from her first period, Mid-day.com got gynaecologists to shed light on how parents must have crucial conversations around menstruation with teenagers

04 April,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
‘My goal is to play for India’: Mayank Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants’s new pace sensation Mayank Yadav hopes his back-to-back match-winning performances open doors to represent the country soon

04 April,2024 07:01 AM IST | Bangalore | R Kaushik

