Mumbai: All lines at station to shift westward to facilitate new line
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: How advanced camera spotted contamination spot in Bandra
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: After God, hoarding accused blames netas
Mumbai: Minor leak appears week after Aarey water pipeline was repaired
Mumbai: BMC considers one-day closure of abattoir for Paryushan Parva
Mumbai: Cop saves man from falling under train at Goregaon

Sheikh had mistakenly boarded the women’s compartment, then slipped while trying to move to general bogie

Indian Ocean's Rahul N Ram & Amit Kilam react to police complaint over royalties

31 August,2024 11:01 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates 6 years of Stree amid sequel’s roaring success

Shraddha Kapoor shared a picture collage on Instagram where she can be seen posing with Dinesh in the left picture and with Amar in the right.

31 August,2024 10:07 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Dharavi health boost: SNEHA cuts malnutrition, ups awareness

Organisation now provides crucial data to government bodies and researchers

31 August,2024 07:05 AM IST | Mumbai | Eshan Kalyanikar
Lifestyle News
Mid-Day Premium Government bans 156 fixed-combination drugs; doctors explain why

As the Health Ministry bans 156 combination drugs, we speak to doctors to understand their functioning, the reasons behind the ban and the general awareness about these medicines

31 August,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Jamari for Idar Gold Trophy (Gr 3)

I expect Jamari to catch the judge's eye first

31 August,2024 07:05 AM IST | Pune | Prakash Gosavi

