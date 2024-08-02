Breaking News
Maharashtra CM announces Rs 1 cr prize for Olympic hero Swapnil Kusale
Delhi coaching centre deaths: Accused SUV driver granted bail
Mumbai Coastal Road project won't complete before May 2025
NCP (SP) legislator Jitendra Awhad's car attacked in Mumbai
Mumbai Crime Branch nabs five people for changing IMEI numbers of stolen phones
Thane: Three cars crushed as hoarding collapses in Kalyan

The accident occurred around 10.30 at the busy Sahajanand Chowk in the Kalyan area amid light downpour

Looking at iconic Bollywood buddies on Friendship Day 2024

02 August,2024 10:47 AM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao and Ranvir Shorey evicted

The OTT season 3 of the famous reality show will have its winner on Friday night. But rumours are already rife about who's are the contestants ousted from the top 5

02 August,2024 09:31 AM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Mumbai: Green light for Yari-Lokhandwala bridge

New bridge expected to cut commute time by 30 minutes during peak hours

02 August,2024 05:21 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Lifestyle News
Overcrowding, mishaps, tech glitch: What’s the solution to Mumbai commuter woes?

Mid-Day Premium Overcrowding, mishaps, tech glitch: What’s the solution to Mumbai commuter woes?

Amidst rising instances of railway accidents, excessive overcrowding and delays due to technical snags, Mumbai commuters are undergoing a crisis of confidence in the city’s local train network. We speak to commuters and railway officials to understand the current problems and possible solutions

02 August,2024 11:11 AM IST | Mumbai | Raaina Jain
Sports News
Colombo can expect another Virat Kohli masterly show

Team India will bank on star India batter's recent ODI form — four centuries in last five innings — in the Sri Lankan capital going into the three-match series

02 August,2024 01:05 PM IST | Mumbai | Rohan Koli

