Mumbai: Closed side of platform 4 at Dadar station to be opened

It will be turned into double-discharge platform with the aim of decongesting the station

Exclusive! Bhumika Chawla on Satish Kaushik's demise and 'Tere Naam 2'

21 April,2023 01:53 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Entertainment News
Out now! Min Yoongi aka Agust D releases 'Haegeum,' fans react to smoking scenes

The BTS rapper has dropped his new song from 'D-DAY'

21 April,2023 11:12 AM IST | South Korea | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Heatwave: Here's how Byculla Zoo is keeping animals cool

According to the zoo authority, the ice popsicles given to the animals during the summer season are helping them to get through the heatwave

21 April,2023 11:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Anagha Sawant
Lifestyle News
Want to lose weight without hitting the gym? These tips are all you need

If you have been wondering about how to lose weight at home, you have arrived at the right destination. We have experts sharing tips that will surely help you lose weight

21 April,2023 10:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Third week of IPL: Arjun Tendulkar makes a long-awaited debut

mid-day.com looks at performances that made headlines in the third week of the cash-rich T20 league

21 April,2023 09:28 AM IST | Mumbai | Rohan Koli

