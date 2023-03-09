- Latest News
Metro 9 data obtained by mid-day via RTI shows where the money goes when a line is built—from a massive Rs 50 crore for shifting power lines, to Rs 9 crore for traffic wardens to another Rs 14 crore for diverting a sewer line
Kaushik passed away after suffering a heart attack. He was 66.09 March,2023 10:11 AM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Appointed party’s fundamental strategic planner for polls, he will focus on LS segments where BJP finished second in the last election09 March,2023 06:05 AM IST | Mumbai | Dharmendra Jore
Mumbai experts say the flu is on the rise due to the change in seasons. They not only suggest wearing masks but also immediately visiting your nearby doctor to treat your cold, cough and sore throat09 March,2023 09:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Ashwin drops six rating points after picking up four wickets during the third Test of India's ongoing series against Australia, with Anderson now tied with the experienced spinner on a total of 859 rating points08 March,2023 04:13 PM IST | Dubai | ANI
