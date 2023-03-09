Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC hopes to collect Rs 1,500 crore property tax in 23 days
Students who fled Ukraine start from scratch... in Russia
Mumbai: Bodies of couple found in Ghatkopar flat bathroom
Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut gets more time to explain himself
Mumbai Crime: Nalasopara man sets live-in partner on fire
shot-button

Subscribe to Mid-day Gold in less than Rs. 2/- Day

CLICK HERE

In Focus

Mumbai Metro: Rs 1,998 cr spent on Line 9 and 7A civil work so far

Metro 9 data obtained by mid-day via RTI shows where the money goes when a line is built—from a massive Rs 50 crore for shifting power lines, to Rs 9 crore for traffic wardens to another Rs 14 crore for diverting a sewer line

IN PHOTOS: Actor-director Satish Kaushik dies at 66

IN PHOTOS: Actor-director Satish Kaushik dies at 66

 09 March,2023 08:42 AM IST | Mumbai | Anagha Sawant
Entertainment News
Raveena Tandon: Satish Kaushik was always full of fun and laughter

Raveena Tandon: Satish Kaushik was always full of fun and laughter

Kaushik passed away after suffering a heart attack. He was 66.

09 March,2023 10:11 AM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
Mumbai
Vinod Tawde secures key role in BJP’s Mission 2024

Vinod Tawde secures key role in BJP’s Mission 2024

Appointed party’s fundamental strategic planner for polls, he will focus on LS segments where BJP finished second in the last election

09 March,2023 06:05 AM IST | Mumbai | Dharmendra Jore
Lifestyle News
H3N2 flu: All you need to know about the influenza virus

H3N2 flu: All you need to know about the influenza virus

Premium

Mumbai experts say the flu is on the rise due to the change in seasons. They not only suggest wearing masks but also immediately visiting your nearby doctor to treat your cold, cough and sore throat

09 March,2023 09:35 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
ICC Test ranking: Ashwin, Anderson tie for No 1 Test bowler spot

ICC Test ranking: Ashwin, Anderson tie for No 1 Test bowler spot

Ashwin drops six rating points after picking up four wickets during the third Test of India's ongoing series against Australia, with Anderson now tied with the experienced spinner on a total of 859 rating points

08 March,2023 04:13 PM IST | Dubai | ANI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK