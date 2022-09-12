In Focus
-
Mumbai
Delhi beggar held for stealing 3-year-old child from footpath dwellers12 September,2022 08:36 AM IST | Mumbai | Samiullah Khan Accused had befriended the couple and even lived with them for three days; says committed crime to earn more
-
-
-
Accused had befriended the couple and even lived with them for three days; says committed crime to earn more
The first installment of the big-budget fantasy adventure franchise 'Astraverse', also starring Amitabh Bachchan, had collected Rs. 75 crore on its opening day and Rs. 85 crore on the following day. The film is reportedly produced on a mammoth budget of over Rs 400 crore12 September,2022 03:21 PM IST | Mumbai | PTI
Angry Ulhasnagar residents blame civic body, refuse to accept his remains until action is taken12 September,2022 08:41 AM IST | Mumbai | Anurag Kamble
A study debunks the belief that eating a heavy breakfast helps in weight loss12 September,2022 01:25 PM IST | Mumbai | ANI
Bayern Munich take on Robert Lewandowski's Barcelona on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League, hoping to jolt themselves out of a poor run of Bundesliga form.12 September,2022 02:44 PM IST | Munich | AFP