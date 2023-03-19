Breaking News
Lalbaug murder case: Mother’s killer used acid, tried to burn body, says Mumbai Police
Lalbaug murder case: Why Rimple couldn’t dispose of corpse
Maharashtra: Govt has failed to provide clean oxygen, says MLA Aaditya Thackeray
We were forced to dispose of 1,000 corneas, informs Mumbai’s oldest eye bank
Mumbai: BMC chief orders immediate restart of Aapli Chikitsa services
shot-button

In Focus

Maharashtra minister warns of action for non-utilisation of funds by departments
Thane

Speaking via video-conferencing during a review meeting on Saturday, Excise Minister Desai, who is also the Thane Guardian Minister, said the authorities need to ensure that funds from the District Planning Committee (DPC) be spent on projects

Viral Photos Of The Week: Nostalgic reunions, Bollywood weddings, and two Oscars

Viral Photos Of The Week: Nostalgic reunions, Bollywood weddings, and two Oscars

19 March,2023 01:30 PM IST | Athulya Nambiar
Entertainment News
Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway BO: Rani Mukerji's film sees a 78 percent jump on day 2

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway BO: Rani Mukerji's film sees a 78 percent jump on day 2

Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway was released in theatres on March 17. At a time when most big films are struggling at the box office, the Rani Mukerji-starerr had a good opening with limited promotions

19 March,2023 02:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
Pakistan Police register terrorism case against ex-PM Imran, PTI leaders

Pakistan Police register terrorism case against ex-PM Imran, PTI leaders

Clashes erupted outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex on Saturday when Khan arrived in Islamabad from Lahore to attend a much-awaited hearing in the Toshakhana case

19 March,2023 04:16 PM IST | Islamabad | PTI
Lifestyle News
From environment to health: A weekly roundup of mid-day.com’s feature stories

From environment to health: A weekly roundup of mid-day.com’s feature stories

From speaking about the need to protect as well as value our rivers to shedding light on how climate change affects women more than men, this week we have a mix of something for everybody. Here is a list of our top features for your Sunday reading

19 March,2023 01:17 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals unveil new jersey ahead of upcoming season

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals unveil new jersey ahead of upcoming season

IPL 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals on Sunday launched their new jersey ahead of the upcoming season of the cash-rich tournament, during the Savera Run for Good event, here

19 March,2023 03:13 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK