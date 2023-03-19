- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mid-Day Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Brand Connect
Speaking via video-conferencing during a review meeting on Saturday, Excise Minister Desai, who is also the Thane Guardian Minister, said the authorities need to ensure that funds from the District Planning Committee (DPC) be spent on projects
Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway was released in theatres on March 17. At a time when most big films are struggling at the box office, the Rani Mukerji-starerr had a good opening with limited promotions19 March,2023 02:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Clashes erupted outside the Islamabad Judicial Complex on Saturday when Khan arrived in Islamabad from Lahore to attend a much-awaited hearing in the Toshakhana case19 March,2023 04:16 PM IST | Islamabad | PTI
From speaking about the need to protect as well as value our rivers to shedding light on how climate change affects women more than men, this week we have a mix of something for everybody. Here is a list of our top features for your Sunday reading19 March,2023 01:17 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
IPL 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals on Sunday launched their new jersey ahead of the upcoming season of the cash-rich tournament, during the Savera Run for Good event, here19 March,2023 03:13 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
ADVERTISEMENT