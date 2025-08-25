-
BJP MP Narayan Rane on Monday pleaded not guilty before a Mumbai court in a defamation case filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut over remarks made in 2023. The trial is set to begin on November 11 with the examination of witnesses.
Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events25 August,2025 08:06 PM IST
The incessant rain in seven districts - Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Bhojpur, Vaishali and Madhepura - caused rivers and streams to overflow. Besides, incessant rainfall in catchment areas of Nepal has also led to rivers flowing above danger level at several places, an official statement said25 August,2025 09:31 PM IST | Patna | mid-day online correspondent
Over the years, uncontrolled diabetes led to progressive complications, including eye damage, stunted growth, and ultimately end-stage kidney failure almost three years back, making him completely dependent on dialysis25 August,2025 04:09 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
The communication was made to the Ministry of External Affairs, which then reached out to Islamabad in Pakistan, sources in the Jal Shakti Ministry said25 August,2025 06:50 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI
