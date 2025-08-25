Breaking News
Santacruz-Chembur Link Road extension: Rs 200 crore to cause this mother of all traffic jams!
Mumbai | ‘Jod-Varga’ classes: One teacher, multiple grades and rising concerns
Mumbai in face-off over pigeon-feeding: Jain community rolls out 50 QR codes, Dadar residents oppose
Mumbai: Drug peddler gets 15-year rigorous imprisonment
Ganeshotsav 2025: First look of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja revealed, watch video here
Mumbai: SCLR extension is the result of inter-agency planning, not afterthoughts, says MMRDA engineer
BJP MP Narayan Rane pleads not guilty in defamation case filed by Raut

BJP MP Narayan Rane on Monday pleaded not guilty before a Mumbai court in a defamation case filed by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut over remarks made in 2023. The trial is set to begin on November 11 with the examination of witnesses.

Spotted in the city: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor and others

25 August,2025 09:19 PM IST | Aakruti Bagla
Entertainment News
Ent Top Stories: Parineeti-Raghav announce pregnancy; Amaal on Bigg Boss 19

Entertainment Top Stories: End your day with the most happening highlights. It's time to relax and take a look at the latest news and events

25 August,2025 08:06 PM IST | Aakruti Bagla
News
Bihar rains: Around eight lakh people in seven Bihar districts hit by floods

The incessant rain in seven districts - Bhagalpur, Khagaria, Katihar, Lakhisarai, Bhojpur, Vaishali and Madhepura - caused rivers and streams to overflow. Besides, incessant rainfall in catchment areas of Nepal has also led to rivers flowing above danger level at several places, an official statement said

25 August,2025 09:31 PM IST | Patna | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mumbai doctors give new lease of life to Kolkata youth battling Type-1 Diabetes

Over the years, uncontrolled diabetes led to progressive complications, including eye damage, stunted growth, and ultimately end-stage kidney failure almost three years back, making him completely dependent on dialysis

25 August,2025 04:09 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
News
India alerts Pak about flood alert in Tawi river on humanitarian grounds: Source

The communication was made to the Ministry of External Affairs, which then reached out to Islamabad in Pakistan, sources in the Jal Shakti Ministry said

25 August,2025 06:50 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI

