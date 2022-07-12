×
Breaking News
Mumbai: 30 per cent shops follow Marathi signboard diktat, reveals BMC survey
Mumbai: NCPCR accuses Aaditya Thackeray of child labour, faces flak
Mumbai: Sitting on crucial data, BMC wasting opportunity to improve citizen health?
How I escaped watery grave in Amarnath: Borivli resident narrates ordeal following cloudburst
Mumbai: Month on, five loan app agents granted bail

In Focus

Shiv Sena to support Droupadi Murmu: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray said, the Shiv Sena is announcing support to Murmu without any pressure

Attempts on to 'dissolve' states: Sharad Pawar's swipe at Centre

Attempts on to 'dissolve' states: Sharad Pawar's swipe at Centre
Remembering Pran: Interesting facts you may not know about the Bollywood actor

Remembering Pran: Interesting facts you may not know about the Bollywood actor
ADVERTISEMENT
Entertainment News
Priyanka cheers for Nick as he plays Golf in Lake Tahoe; videos inside

Priyanka cheers for Nick as he plays Golf in Lake Tahoe; videos inside

Nick, on the other hand, wore a dark blue t-shirt, black pants, and a cap

12 July,2022 02:49 PM IST | Washington | ANI
Mumbai
Wall of Thane school collapses; no report of injuries, 5 vehicles damaged
Maharashtra rains

Wall of Thane school collapses; no report of injuries, 5 vehicles damaged

The incident took place in Thane city's Patlipada area when a tree from an adjoining housing complex fell on it on Tuesday afternoon after a tree fell on the wall, an official said

12 July,2022 05:14 PM IST | Thane | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Mumbai theatre talk: Asmit Pathare’s play ‘Us & Them’ reflects on nationalism

Mumbai theatre talk: Asmit Pathare’s play ‘Us & Them’ reflects on nationalism

Premium

How does one define the idea of a nation? Find an answer for yourself to this question of contemporary relevance that forms the trope for Asmit Pathare’s upcoming play ‘Us & Them’ this weekend at the city’s Prithvi Theatre

12 July,2022 12:23 PM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
Watch: 94 year-old Bhagwani Devi celebrates upon return after winning gold medal

Watch: 94 year-old Bhagwani Devi celebrates upon return after winning gold medal

In a video shared by ANI, Bhagwani can be seen dancing whilst wearing garlands made of flowers and cash upon her triumphant return from Finland

12 July,2022 02:40 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK