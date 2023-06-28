Breaking News
Mumbai can’t escape flooding; live with it, says Former civic chief
Mumbai: Not just docs, even patients were faked during pandemic in jumbo centre scam
Mumbai: Cave-in scare near Magathane metro station
Mumbai: Rescued animals are dying due to negligence at Malad shelter
Mumbai: Not allowed to board train in yard, commuters protest
Mumbai Rains: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad

Mumbai Rains: The island city, eastern and western suburbs received 12.44 mm, 42.41 mm and 40.46 mm of rainfall respectively between 8 am to 12 noon on Wednesday

Rochak Kohli comes forward to defend 'Pasoori' Remake

28 June,2023 01:53 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Tum Kya Mile is the ultimate love anthem

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's first song Tum Kya Mile shows Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt romancing amid snow-clad mountains

28 June,2023 12:33 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
School bus catches fire in Virar; 5 children escape unhurt

Five school children travelling in a bus had a narrow escape after the vehicle caught fire in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday morning, fire officials said

28 June,2023 01:52 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Monsoon healthcare: Expert shares nutrition tips to keep cold and flu at bay

Mumbai monsoons have descended with all their force, not to add that they have extended an invitation to viral diseases and colds. We asked health professionals to learn what foods to eat to fight against these ailments brought on by the rains

28 June,2023 12:13 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Virender Sehwag wants Team India to win ODI World Cup 2023 for Virat Kohli

Former India opener Virender Sehwag says current players will look to win World Cup for star batsman Kohli, just like MS Dhoni-led team did for batting legend Tendulkar in 2011

28 June,2023 08:12 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

