Breaking News
Pawar questions propriety of PM Modi's tirade against Opposition leaders, current and former CMs
Mumbai: NCB busts darknet based drug trafficking syndicate; drugs worth Rs 1 crore seized, one held
Maharashtra: Two village officials held for demanding, accepting bribe in Thane
Mumbai court grants bail to Pune resident accused of threatening NCP chief Sharad Pawar on social media
Maha: 42 families evacuated after balcony collapse in Thane injures one
News for you

In Focus

BJP should talk about 'scams' of MLAs now part of Shinde-led Sena: NCP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi "should punish" all those against whom BJP leaders had leveled allegations in the past, NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto said

Prithviraj Sukumaran shares health update after accident on set

27 June,2023 05:13 PM IST | Kochi | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor film for ‘Stree 2' BLACKPINK's Jennie’s show ends

Entertainment Top Stories: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor tease filming of ‘Stree 2’; share a cute selfie together. Shocking! BLACKPINK's Jennie’s 'The Idol' season’s early wrap up leads to cancellation rumours.

27 June,2023 04:31 PM IST | Natasha Coutinho D'Souza
Mumbai
Part of actress Nutan's bungalow in Thane collapses, says civic authority
The abandoned bungalow belonging to the renowned Bollywood actress Nutan is located at Retibandar area in Mumbra, Thane, the officials said

27 June,2023 07:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Indulge in Parsi cuisine at this ongoing pop-up at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai

Chef Shezad Marolia from Udvada is serving up authentic fare at Masala Kraft that is a hat-tip to the community’s roots and flavours. The pop-up is from  12:30 pm to 2:45 pm and 7 pm to 11:45 pm till July 1

27 June,2023 01:20 PM IST | Editor
Sports News
IN PHOTOS: Five key battles to look out for in ODI World Cup 2023

With 100 days to go for the much-anticipated and highly celebrated ODI World Cup 2023, ICC released the dates, venues and fixtures for the tournament. It will begin on October 5 and the final will be held on November 19. Ten teams will battle it out to win the coveted trophy. Here is a look at five key matches in the Group stage that can determine the fate of the teams. (Pics: AFP)

27 June,2023 09:26 PM IST | Editor

