Breaking News
Thane: 32-year-old man injured after tree collapses near Wagle Estate
Mumbai: 33-year-old man found dead at guest house in Mahim
India's Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft commences collecting scientific data
Fresh plea in SC questions expert committee panel in Adani-Hindenburg case
Mumbai: Covid-19 vaccination centres to remain shut tomorrow
Ganesh Chaturthi

In Focus

Ganeshotsav: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory, check list of arrangements

The police shared the details of the traffic diversions and alternate routes in Mumbai during the 10-day Ganesh festival celebrations

Entertainment Top Story: SRK's Jawan to get extended version on OTT

Entertainment Top Story: SRK's Jawan to get extended version on OTT

18 September,2023 06:27 PM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Parineeti-Raghav Wedding: Residences of bride and groom bustle with preparations

Parineeti-Raghav Wedding: Residences of bride and groom bustle with preparations

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot. According to reports, some of the couple’s pre-wedding festivities will take place in Delhi, and preparations have commenced

18 September,2023 08:24 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
IN PHOTOS: BMC gears up for Ganpati visarjan ahead of 10-day Ganeshotsav

IN PHOTOS: BMC gears up for Ganpati visarjan ahead of 10-day Ganeshotsav

As the 10-day Ganpati festival begins from Tuesday, September 19, 2023, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) gears up for the Ganpati idol visarjan at various beaches and water bodies across Mumbai (Pic/Shadab Khan)

18 September,2023 06:57 PM IST | Anagha Sawant
Lifestyle News
Can’t pick the right lipstick? Here’s an expert guide to your perfect shade

Mid-Day Premium Can’t pick the right lipstick? Here’s an expert guide to your perfect shade

The internet is buzzing about Smashbox’s perfecting pen, Skin Story’s multistick and Tint Cosmetic’s matte lip stains. This has tempted us to refill our carts and get fresh shades for our lips. But wait. Before you go on a lipstick shopping spree, we have make-up pundits listing down tips to help you make the right choice

18 September,2023 06:52 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
India squad vs Australia: Ashwin returns, KL Rahul to lead in first two ODIs

India squad vs Australia: Ashwin returns, KL Rahul to lead in first two ODIs

India squad vs Australia 2023: KL Rahul will lead the side in the first two games before Rohit returns in the third ODI

18 September,2023 09:25 PM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK