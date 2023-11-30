Breaking News
Maharashtra: Pune crime branch arrests two accomplices in drug lord’s escape
Mumbai: Constable struggling to raise Rs 6L to pay injured son’s medical bills
Mumbai: BMC continues to eye pvt hospitals for interim facility
Mumbai crime news: Arrests surge to 11 in baby selling racket
Mumbai: Green toll for vehicles using Aarey Road soon
Mumbai: Five Chembur homes collapse due to LPG cylinder blast
City News

In Focus

Mumbai: Constable struggling to raise Rs 6L to pay injured son’s medical bills

Youth has been on ventilator for 20 days, being treated for free at Fortis Hospital thanks to deputy chief minister

CBFC instructs omission of close-up shots from Animal, orders 6 modifications

CBFC instructs omission of close-up shots from Animal, orders 6 modifications

30 November,2023 08:11 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Murder takes place at Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani mansion

Murder takes place at Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani mansion

According to India Today, a murder took place at the farmhouse shown in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

30 November,2023 08:51 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai: 30 per cent vacant police posts, Mantralaya overstaffed

Mid-Day Premium Mumbai: 30 per cent vacant police posts, Mantralaya overstaffed

Info obtained via RTI and NGO show stark difference in manpower of critical branches, including traffic police

30 November,2023 05:09 AM IST | Mumbai | Faizan Khan
Lifestyle News
Nightlife of Mumbai: Coolest clubs in the city to party hard

Mid-Day Premium Nightlife of Mumbai: Coolest clubs in the city to party hard

The nightlife of Mumbai is a testament to the spirit of this city that never sleeps. While any clubbing scene is incomplete without dance and drinks, the city's nightlife has transcended to serve the youth with a more immersive experience. If you wish to explore it, this curated list of clubs is a handy guide you need

30 November,2023 08:07 AM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
Splendid Shreyanka’s brilliant last over takes India ‘A’ over the line

Splendid Shreyanka’s brilliant last over takes India ‘A’ over the line

Mani (1-28) ended Armitage’s 52-run knock, which was laced with three fours and one six.

30 November,2023 07:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK