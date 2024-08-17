Breaking News
A high tide of about 3.95 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 10.29 am today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

17 August,2024 09:39 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
“Woh Stree hai, woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai,” goes a dialogue from Stree 2. The line holds equally true for the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer’s massive opening at the box office. Despite a three-way clash with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa, the horror-comedy earned about Rs 53 crore on its first day. In terms of Bollywood’s biggest openers, Stree 2 now sits in third place, after Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (2023), which amassed Rs 65.5 crore through its Hindi version, and Pathaan (2023), which collected Rs 55 crore. To celebrate this significant milestone, the makers of Stree 2 threw a success bash last night, attended by Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, among others

17 August,2024 10:52 AM IST | Shachi Chaturvedi
Resident Doctors' Association UCMS (University College of Medical Sciences) and GTBH (Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital) in Delhi will continue their strike today

17 August,2024 10:08 AM IST | New Delhi | mid-day online correspondent
As Indians get ready to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, Mumbai’s Kolis – the fishing community of Mumbai – are getting ready to celebrate Narali Purnima on the same day in a unique manner by offering coconuts to the sea, making karanjis and decorating their boats with flowers before entering the sea

17 August,2024 10:38 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Double Olympic medal-winning shooter Bhaker plans to indulge in hobbies like horse riding, violin, Bharatnatyam and skating during three-month break; coach Jaspal Rana insists on rest for injured shooting arm

17 August,2024 07:45 AM IST | New Delhi | PTI

