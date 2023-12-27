Breaking News
Mumbai: Debris at Kurla station hinder commuters
Mumbai: After taking over from MMRDA, BMC to audit city bridges
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road passes crucial load test
Mumbai: BMC gets into action mode on pollution
Mumbai: 2 fishermen die mysteriously, while 4 others hospitalised
Maharashtra reports 87 Covid-19 cases, two deaths

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 87 Covid-19 cases and two deaths related to the virus

Exclusive | Anand Babu of Hum Saath Saath wishes Prem Babu Salman on his B'day

27 December,2023 04:54 PM IST | Mumbai | Shachi Chaturvedi
Entertainment News
Mahesh Bhatt praises Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, calls it 'cinematic rarity'

Lauding director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's daring approach, Mahesh Bhatt said that the film is a "cinematic rarity and boldly defies mainstream norms."

27 December,2023 04:59 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Mumbai local trains: WR to run special suburban services on New Year Eve

The Western Railway's Mumbai division on Wednesday said that it will run special Mumbai local trains on New Year Eve

27 December,2023 04:20 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Throw a memorable house party on New Year’s Eve with these delicious dishes

Hosting a house party this New Year’s Eve? Food is an intrinsic factor you cannot treat lightly, especially if you have foodie friends. Fret not, we got your back. From cocktails, and appetisers to desserts, we share recipes of dishes you can serve your guests

27 December,2023 06:50 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
Sports News
India’s ‘Aus-some’ triumph

Bowlers swung the probability back in India's favour with five wickets for only 28 runs, as several Australian players slumped to the turf in exhaustion and frustration at their inability to intimidate their rivals

27 December,2023 04:50 PM IST | Mumbai | Srijanee Majumdar

