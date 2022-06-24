×
Mumbai: Suspended police constable, 2 others held for duping Saudi Arabian man

The constable had pretended to conduct a fake raid when the businessman handed over Rs 5 lakh to the fraudsters as RTGS fees for getting him a loan of Rs 5 crore in Ramdev Hotel, Borivli (East) on June 15

Mumbai: Senior citizen's house robbed in Juhu; cops arrest former employee

Aaditi Pohankar's Insta is filled with gorgeousness and these pictures are proof

Entertainment News
BTS to hold global concert to bring the world expo 2030 to Busan
HYBE signs MOU with Busan Metropolitan City to bring the World Expo 2030 to Busan

24 June,2022 11:43 AM IST | mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
I have left CM's bungalow, not my determination, says Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray added that in the last two-and-a-half years, he battled the Covid-19 pandemic as well as his own ill-health, but opponents took advantage of this situation

24 June,2022 04:35 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
These off-beat fitness activities are a must-try for all Mumbaikars

Premium

The Covid-19 pandemic gave people a platform to explore their hobbies or simply pick new ones. Since many couldn’t get out of their houses, they also picked new activities to do. With the monsoon and Covid here, this is also a time to explore hula hooping, pole dancing and belly dancing which are seeing more people take it up from their homes

24 June,2022 10:15 AM IST | Mumbai | Nascimento Pinto
Sports News
Sanjay Manjrekar opines that Ireland series could be make or break for Samson

Samson averaged a decent 28.6 across 17 IPL games this season albeit with an impressive strike rate of 146.8. He not only presents India with an attacking middle-overs option as a player but can also keep wickets well

24 June,2022 12:25 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

