- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Mid-Day Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- Brand Connect
In major relief for motorists, officials have said they will not dismantle existing bridge till work on new one is completed, even as work picks up pace
Here's how the actor is celebrating with his family22 March,2023 10:32 AM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
The BSF troops manning the Chamliyal border post in Ramgarh sub-sector picked up a blinking red light in the air, believed to be a drone, from Pakistan around 2.30 am and fired over two dozen rounds to bring it down, they said22 March,2023 10:57 AM IST | Samba | PTI
The sultan of iftar, dates or Khajoor are one of the most standalone complete foods that provide the body with essential nutrition. Experts decode the miracle fruit and share the health benefits of incorporating dates in your diet22 March,2023 11:06 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Amelia’s brilliant all-round performance (3-22 and 31 not out) helps MI beat RCB at DY Patil for their sixth victory; Bangalore’s dismal campaign ends22 March,2023 10:08 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure
ADVERTISEMENT