Mumbai: BMC gets set to tackle potholes early this year
Mumbai: All wards have Covid-19 cases; only one critical
Mumbai: City gardens to get toilets, drinking water, assures CM Eknath Shinde
Mumbai Crime: Customs clearing agents held for doing drug cartel’s bidding
Mumbai: Police suspect plan to frame Amruta Fadnavis hatched since 2021
Mumbai: Tilak Bridge work on in full swing
In major relief for motorists, officials have said they will not dismantle existing bridge till work on new one is completed, even as work picks up pace

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan make a stylish entry as they come back from Africa

22 March,2023 11:49 AM IST | Sneha Singh
Gudi Padwa 2023! Swwapnil Joshi: Gudi Padwa is even more relevant with my kids
Here's how the actor is celebrating with his family

22 March,2023 10:32 AM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
BSF fires at Pakistani drone along IB in J-K's Samba

The BSF troops manning the Chamliyal border post in Ramgarh sub-sector picked up a blinking red light in the air, believed to be a drone, from Pakistan around 2.30 am and fired over two dozen rounds to bring it down, they said

22 March,2023 10:57 AM IST | Samba | PTI
Explained: How dates are the world’s most complete meal in itself

Mid-Day Premium Explained: How dates are the world’s most complete meal in itself

The sultan of iftar, dates or Khajoor are one of the most standalone complete foods that provide the body with essential nutrition. Experts decode the miracle fruit and share the health benefits of incorporating dates in your diet

22 March,2023 11:06 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
WPL 2023: Three cheers for Amelia Kerr!

Amelia’s brilliant all-round performance (3-22 and 31 not out) helps MI beat RCB at DY Patil for their sixth victory; Bangalore’s dismal campaign ends

22 March,2023 10:08 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

