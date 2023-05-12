- Latest News
- Mumbai
- News
- Entertainment
- IPL
- Sports
- Lifestyle
- Photos
- Podcast
- Timepass
- Sunday Mid-Day
- Shot Videos
- Mumbai Guide
- Videos
- Brand Media
- Mid-Day Gold
- 30 Power List
The CBI on Friday began conducting searches at Wankhede's premises
Mimoh will next be seen in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma starrer 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'12 May,2023 02:07 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
According to the civic body, this amount was collected in just 40 days, setting a record for property tax collection in the financial year 2023-2412 May,2023 02:02 PM IST | Mumbai | Ronak Mastakar
From taking care of their children, tending to their families, doing a job, and staying physically and mentally healthy, to also being momfluencers, our mothers are doing it all. How you may ask. We spoke to some famous momfluencers on Instagram ahead of Mother’s Day 2023, to get to know what it is like to be a social media influencer with a child12 May,2023 05:53 PM IST | Mumbai | Aakanksha Ahire
After 56 games over the past 52 days, Gujarat Titans are seated atop the table with Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals trailing them at second and third respectively. Mumbai Indians, though carrying 12 points from 11 matches, slipped to the third spot owing to Royals' better run rate. While Lucknow Super Giants are well ahead in the race with 11 points, the battle for the fourth spot continues to intensify with three teams sharing ten points, i.e., Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings. (Pic: AFP)12 May,2023 05:35 PM IST | Editor
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT