The Maharashtra cabinet Thursday gave its nod to the proposal to issue Rs 5 per litre subsidy to the milk producers in the state. The decision was announced in the winter session of the state legislature held last month
In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rani Mukerji revealed her daughter Adira's favourite movie of hers and why!04 January,2024 04:52 PM IST | Mumbai
The Maharashtra cabinet Thursday cleared a proposal to charge Rs 250 as toll amount for cars for using the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the country's longest sea bridge that connects Sewri in Mumbai to Nhava Sheva in neighbouring Raigad district04 January,2024 03:23 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
In an exclusive conversation with Midday, Adarsh Gourav from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, opens up about his gruelling training regime, the challenges he faced and what kept him motivated while building the physique for the character Neil Periera03 January,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Visiting India thus completed a remarkable comeback after losing the first Test in Centurion by an innings and 32 runs04 January,2024 05:08 PM IST | Cape Town | mid-day online correspondent
