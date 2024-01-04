Breaking News
Mumbaikars ask: What exactly are we paying for?
Mumbai: These paths are meant for parking?
Mumbai: BMC unveils ambitious plan to transform Octroi Nakas
Mumbai: Vidyavihar station’s double discharge platform speeds towards completion
Mumbai police crack down on lethal manja after officer’s death
shot-button
Happy New Year

In Focus

Maharashtra cabinet gives nod to Rs 5 per litre subsidy to milk producers

The Maharashtra cabinet Thursday gave its nod to the proposal to issue Rs 5 per litre subsidy to the milk producers in the state. The decision was announced in the winter session of the state legislature held last month

'Indian Superman'; Netizens go gaga over Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan

'Indian Superman'; Netizens go gaga over Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan

04 January,2024 05:28 PM IST | Mumbai
Entertainment News
Rani Mukerji reveals daughter Adira's 'favourite film' of her 'mumma'

Rani Mukerji reveals daughter Adira's 'favourite film' of her 'mumma'

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Rani Mukerji revealed her daughter Adira's favourite movie of hers and why!

04 January,2024 04:52 PM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link toll set at Rs 250 for cars

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link toll set at Rs 250 for cars

The Maharashtra cabinet Thursday cleared a proposal to charge Rs 250 as toll amount for cars for using the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the country's longest sea bridge that connects Sewri in Mumbai to Nhava Sheva in neighbouring Raigad district

04 January,2024 03:23 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Lifestyle News
Adarsh Gourav spills the beans on crafting his new look for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Mid-Day Premium Adarsh Gourav spills the beans on crafting his new look for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

In an exclusive conversation with Midday, Adarsh Gourav from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, opens up about his gruelling training regime, the challenges he faced and what kept him motivated while building the physique for the character Neil Periera

03 January,2024 09:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
India thwart Proteas inside two days to record shortest Test match with result

India thwart Proteas inside two days to record shortest Test match with result

Visiting India thus completed a remarkable comeback after losing the first Test in Centurion by an innings and 32 runs

04 January,2024 05:08 PM IST | Cape Town | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK