×
Breaking News
Political atmosphere in Maharashtra has become polluted: Sanjay Raut
Airport customs makes record seizure in one day, recovers gold worth Rs 32 crore
12-year-old boy kidnapped for Rs 2 crore ransom from Thane; rescued from Gujarat
6 killed after vintage aircraft collide at Dallas air show
Maharashtra reports 144 Covid-19 cases, one death

In Focus

12-year-old boy kidnapped for Rs 2 crore ransom from Thane; rescued from Gujarat

According to the police, the main accused has cases of double murder, house breaking and prohibition offences to his name

Migratory houbara bustard from UAE rescued in coastal Maharashtra

Migratory houbara bustard from UAE rescued in coastal Maharashtra
Maharashtra government committed to ending traffic woes in Thane: CM Shinde

Maharashtra government committed to ending traffic woes in Thane: CM Shinde
Entertainment News
Children's Day special! Sunayana Fozdar: I was a mischievous child

Children's Day special! Sunayana Fozdar: I was a mischievous child

'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actress Sunayana Fozdar took a trip down memory lane

13 November,2022 10:49 PM IST | mumbai | Natasha Coutinho D'souza
News
6 killed, 53 wounded in 'bomb attack' in Istanbul: President Erdogan

6 killed, 53 wounded in 'bomb attack' in Istanbul: President Erdogan

The sound of the blast rippled through the entire historic Beyoglu district and caused severe panic, the local media reported

13 November,2022 10:40 PM IST | Istanbul | IANS
Lifestyle News
World Kindness Day 2022: How eight young adults learned to be kind to themselves

World Kindness Day 2022: How eight young adults learned to be kind to themselves

From dealing with failures and work stress to the loss of a family member and physical weakness, the impact of the pandemic has taught us the importance of being kind to our self. On the occasion of World Kindness Day, eight young adults share their experiences of how they learnt to be kind to themselves amidst everything they dealt with

13 November,2022 11:08 AM IST | Mumbai | Sarasvati T
Sports News
T20 World Cup: Stokes, Curran, Rashid help England win title, become white-ball

T20 World Cup: Stokes, Curran, Rashid help England win title, become white-ball

Electing to bowl first in overcast conditions, Curran (3/12) was impressive upfront and in death overs, while Rashid (2/22) was stunning in the middle overs as England's meticulous planning and tactics, especially in the second half of the innings, meant they never let Pakistan get away at any stage to restrict them to a below-par score

13 November,2022 07:36 PM IST | Melbourne | IANS



This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK