Breaking News
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde steps in to halt ‘dadagiri’ of housing society committee
Stress and heart attack quietly killing Mumbai’s policemen
BMC is back to its favourite pastime—re-digging up Mumbai!
Mumbai: Woman booking hospital appointment online loses Rs 18 lakh
Mumbai: Work on undersea tunnel for bullet train to start soon
shot-button
World Health Month 2023

In Focus

Mumbai man duped by cyber fraudster posing as 'former first lady of Afghanistan'

The incident came to light on April 8 when the victim, an accountant living in suburban Andheri, approached the police with a complaint of cheating

Monday Motivation: Anil Kapoor turns 'sexy at 60' for 'Fighter'

Monday Motivation: Anil Kapoor turns 'sexy at 60' for 'Fighter'

10 April,2023 12:11 PM IST | Natasha Coutinho D'Souza
Entertainment News
Is Justin Bieber collaborating with BTS's Jeon Jungkook?

Is Justin Bieber collaborating with BTS's Jeon Jungkook?

Jungkook is in the US and working on a secret project

10 April,2023 01:13 PM IST | South Korea | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
Crop loss to be discussed in next cabinet meet, says Maharashtra minister

Crop loss to be discussed in next cabinet meet, says Maharashtra minister

Sattar visited villages in Akola district to review crop losses, as officials started conducting panchanama of damages due to unseasonal rainfall and hailstorm

10 April,2023 01:48 PM IST | Akola | PTI
Lifestyle News
Ramadan 2023: Follow these 5 recipes to prepare food for your Iftar party

Ramadan 2023: Follow these 5 recipes to prepare food for your Iftar party

Planning your iftar party after fasting the whole day may be difficult for you but since it is traditional prepare several foods during Iftar, follow these recipes to make planning for it easier

10 April,2023 04:52 PM IST | New Delhi | IANS
Sports News
In search of first win, DC and MI hope local talent delivers

In search of first win, DC and MI hope local talent delivers

Both Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be expecting a lot more from their local talent as they search for their maiden victory in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday

10 April,2023 05:11 PM IST | New Delhi | PTI

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK