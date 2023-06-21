- Latest News
A 79-year-old passenger suffered chest pain while he was travelling in a BEST bus on Wednesday afternoon
TV stars Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have welcomed a baby boy in the early hours of June 2121 June,2023 12:17 PM IST | Mumbai
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday marked its silver jubilee year with a gathering of party leaders and workers at Shanmukhanad Auditorium in Mumbai. The event was attened by party chief Shard Pawar, Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, MP Sunil Tatkare and other party leaders. Pics/Ashish Raje21 June,2023 03:38 PM IST | Asif Ali Sayed
Lung health plays a vital role in maintaining a healthy body and yoga can be a beneficial for improving lung health by enhancing breathing techniques, increasing lung capacity and promoting relaxation. On International Yoga Day, we asked experts to share exercises that will aid in improving lung health20 June,2023 05:41 PM IST | Mumbai | Maitrai Agarwal
England captain Stokes dismisses Usman Khawaja for Australia’s seventh wicket; visitors 211-7 in last session, chasing 28121 June,2023 08:13 AM IST | Birmingham | Agencies
