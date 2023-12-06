Breaking News
Mumbai: Traffic chaos looms as BEST's proposal to alter SCLR sparks concerns
Mumbai: AC train footfalls tripled in six months
Mumbai: 35 per cent of Ambedkar memorial work completed, says MMRDA
Mumbai: Taps in Cuffe Parade to run dry on Thursday
Mumbai: How burqa clad trio filched gold worth Rs 3 lakh from jewellery store
Mumbai: ‘Our roads are filled with sewage, this has to end permanently’

Fed up with cycle of complaints and sewerage cleaning, Kannamwar Nagar residents demand and upgraded system but BMC, MHADA throw up hands, toss responsibility to each other

'The Archies' premiere: Inside pics from Bollywood's latest hot party

06 December,2023 10:56 AM IST | Tuhina Upadhyay
Deepika Padukone slays an all-black look at airport as she returns to Mumbai

Deepika Padukone is currently dominating the whole world. The actress recently attended the 2023 Academy Museum Gala, which was located in Los Angeles on Sunday

06 December,2023 10:09 AM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai: AC train footfalls tripled in six months

However, there are no signs of increasing rakes or services on either WR or CR

06 December,2023 05:08 AM IST | Mumbai | Rajendra B. Aklekar
Why more number of brides are switching to bridal sneakers

Bold, bejewelled, embroidered and yet functional – bridal sneakers redefine conventional styles, carving out a niche for contemporary brides. Mumbai-based sneaker designers and newlywed brides tell us how to hop on the trend

06 December,2023 09:17 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
‘World Cup on our mind’: Amol Muzumdar

Ahead of start of T20I series against England, newly-appointed India women’s team head coach Amol Muzumdar insists their focus is on winning the global showpiece event in Bangladesh next year

06 December,2023 07:01 AM IST | Mumbai | Subodh Mayure

