Breaking News
Former New India Cooperative Bank GM arrested by EOW
Firefighter injured after blaze breaks out at Freemasons' Hall
People of Maharashtra showed in polls which is real Shiv Sena: Shinde
India Tex Expo: Maharashtra govt signs Rs 380 crore MoUs
Palghar murder case: Man held from Karnataka after cops track e-commerce order
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis emphasised the importance of police welfare, technological advancements, and maintaining law and order at the ‘Tarang-2025’ event in Pune.

Ed Sheeran pauses Delhi concert as fan faints, asks authorities to help her out

16 February,2025 11:23 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
When Amitabh Bachchan visited a strip club named Exotic P***y in Bangkok

Filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia recalled his shooting days with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan during the 2005 action thriller Ek Ajnabee when he took the latter to a strip club in Bangkok

16 February,2025 10:24 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Mumbai
64-year-old Andheri woman recovers from GBS after month-long treatment

The Andheri East resident was discharged from Seven Hills Hospital on Friday

16 February,2025 07:15 AM IST | Mumbai | A Correspondent
Sunday Mid-Day News
These art movements are helping kids from marginalised communities find a voice

The rigidity of school curriculum often isn’t enough to help children battling the oppression of caste, poverty and abuse. Learning through art, though, can provide a safe space for them to express their emotions and discover both, their identity and the world outside

16 February,2025 07:45 AM IST | Mumbai | Spandana Bhura
Sports News
DC huff and puff to two-wicket win over MI in WPL thriller

Chasing the target, Shafali Verma's blistering 43 off 18 balls gave DC a flying start, as they reached 60 for no loss

16 February,2025 07:31 AM IST | Vadodara | PTI

