Mumbai weather updates: Is this what moderate-quality air looks like?
Bombay HC directs BMC to clean up 20 worst hawking spots in Mumbai
Mumbai: Two booked for selling fake insurance policies on bank premises
Mumbai: It’s a race against time for Gokhale, Carnac bridges
Mumbai: BMC plans property tax rebates for residential societies using solar energy
Saif Ali Khan hospitalised after thief attacks him during robbery at Mumbai home
Electrification work kicks off on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route

The electrification work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor has started, marking significant progress in India’s high-speed rail project. The installation of steel masts and bridges, along with tunnel construction, are key developments in the ambitious project

Knife lodged in Saif Ali Khan's spine removed, actor has been shifted to ICU

16 January,2025 03:02 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Saif Ali Khan stabbed 6 times in his Mumbai home: What we know so far

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked in his Mumbai home located at Bandra's Satguru Sharan apartment. He was stabbed six times by an unknown intruder and underwent surgery at the Lilavati Hospital. Here’s what we know so far about the incident

16 January,2025 02:06 PM IST | Oshin Fernandes
News
HMPV Outbreak LIVE: Not a new virus, identified in 2001, says Health Minister
HMPV Outbreak LIVE Updates: After cases of Human Metapneumovirus were reported in India, Union Health Minister JP Nadda reassured the public, saying that there is no cause for alarm. Follow LIVE updates here

16 January,2025 12:49 PM IST | Mumbai
Lifestyle News
Google celebrates Mahakumbh 2025 with rose petal shower on search screen

This comes after the Uttar Pardesh government’s initiative to shower rose petals on the devotees on all 'Amrit Snan' days

16 January,2025 12:50 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Sports News
ISL's Mumbai City FC to shape young talent in Season 2 of AIFF Blue Cubs League

The league will feature teams from various academies competing in three age groups: U9, U10, and U11

16 January,2025 02:00 PM IST | Mumbai | Agencies

