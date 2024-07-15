Breaking News
Heavy rain over the weekend adds 17 days of water to Mumbai’s reserves
Sena (UBT), Cong to clash over Byculla, Chandivli Assembly seats?
Mumbai: BMC launches online portal for stray dog plaints, pet cremation
Mumbai: 8-hour delay, no AC onboard, Indigo passengers lose cool
Mumbai: New criminal code raises red flags for civil liberties
shot-button
Weather News

In Focus

Mumbai: BMC launches online portal for stray dog plaints, pet cremation

Citizens can access these vital services for stray and pet dogs through the BMC website

Shanaya argues with security checking her bag at Anant-Radhika's sangeet

Shanaya argues with security checking her bag at Anant-Radhika's sangeet

15 July,2024 11:14 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Entertainment News
Justin Trudeau surprises Diljit Dosanjh ahead of sold-out Canada concert

Justin Trudeau surprises Diljit Dosanjh ahead of sold-out Canada concert

Diljit, who is set to perform at the Rogers Centre, in Downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada, received a surprise visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. 

15 July,2024 10:24 AM IST | Mumbai
Mumbai
New criminal code raises red flags for civil liberties

New criminal code raises red flags for civil liberties

Experts warn that the new law’s vague provisions may erode civil rights and reinforce authoritarianism

15 July,2024 06:30 AM IST | Mumbai | Vinod Kumar Menon
Lifestyle News
Struggling to lose weight despite healthy home cooking? Discover why

Mid-Day Premium Struggling to lose weight despite healthy home cooking? Discover why

To steer clear of cooking blunders, Midday dialled-up chefs and nutritionists, who uncover hidden kitchen mistakes, suggest healthy alternatives and portion control tips for common Indian meals

15 July,2024 10:20 AM IST | Mumbai | Ainie Rizvi
Sports News
Copa America final gets marred by turbulent public outbursts: Watch

Copa America final gets marred by turbulent public outbursts: Watch

Fans were gradually, slowly, alowed into the venue, later, with some needing medical attention mainly for heat exhaustion

15 July,2024 12:20 PM IST | Miami | mid-day online correspondent

Trending News:


This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK