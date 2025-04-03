Breaking News
Mumbai: How trafficking gang beat security system
Can Mumbai have Japan-style tanks to tackle flooding under rail tracks?
Maharashtra transport department to mandate Marathi public service messages on commercial vehicles
Mumbai weather updates: City to squirm in warm, humid conditions over next 2 days, meteorologists warn
Mumbai: BMC to predict AQI 72 hrs in advance
SDPI members booked in Mumbra for unauthorised protest against Waqf Bill

The police said that it has have booked around 20 persons in connection with the matter

RJ Mahvash shares reel about future husband, netizens notice Chahal’s like

03 April,2025 05:30 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Netizens drop hilarious reactions as Panchayat makers announce new season

Panchayat Season 4: On April 3, the makers dropped a collaboration seen never before viral social media stars and actors coming together to make the grand announcement

03 April,2025 04:58 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
CR to operate power block for ROB construction on Lonavala-Malavali section

According to the Central Railway, the new bridge, which will replace Level Crossing Gate No. 32 at km 128/16-17, is scheduled for construction from April 6 to April 8, 2025

03 April,2025 10:24 AM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent
Char Dham Yatra 2025: Check dates, registration process and other details

Char Dham Yatra covers four sacred temples in Uttarakhand – Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath

03 April,2025 12:14 PM IST | Uttarakhand | mid-day online correspondent
IPL 2025: Sunrisers’ Nitish Kumar Reddy picks one bowler he can’t wait to face

Nitish Kumar Reddy came into the limelight during the last edition of the cash-rich league. Later, he rose to the occasion during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy when he smashed a century against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)

03 April,2025 04:43 PM IST | Mumbai | mid-day online correspondent

